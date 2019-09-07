Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.92 N/A -1.29 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0%. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.