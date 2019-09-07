Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|39.92
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0%. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
