Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 33.37 N/A -1.29 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.04 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 360.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 73.4%. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.