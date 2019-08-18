Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|33.37
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|4.04
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 360.12% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 73.4%. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
