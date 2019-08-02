Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 26.22 N/A -1.29 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.