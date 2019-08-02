Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|26.22
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.