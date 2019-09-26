OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Reaches $2.03 After 7.00% Up Move; Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Polaris Inds (PII) Stake By $3.90 Million

The stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.70% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $2.034. About 116,448 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has declined 82.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.30% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCS News: 16/04/2018 – OncoSec Provides Highlights from Research Reception at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Medical Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys New 7.8% Position in OncoSec Medical; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 04/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC – PUNIT DHILLON WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, BUT WILL REMAIN AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC – DANIEL CONNOR TO SERVE AS BOTH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – OncoSec Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – OncoSec’s lntratumoral IL-12 In Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Selected For Oral Poster Presentation At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 14/03/2018 OncoSec Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast CancerThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $21.59 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ONCS worth $1.51 million more.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Polaris Inds Inc (PII) stake by 64.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,909 shares as Polaris Inds Inc (PII)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 24,035 shares with $2.19M value, down from 66,944 last quarter. Polaris Inds Inc now has $5.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 125,572 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc.: Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 41,246 shares to 44,788 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 8,549 shares and now owns 11,633 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 30.56% above currents $86.66 stock price. Polaris Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.96 million for 13.80 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 57,313 shares. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 521,679 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 189,100 shares. Gradient Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Fort LP owns 885 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 0.77% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 7,158 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 4,961 shares. Selway Asset accumulated 14,053 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bokf Na stated it has 4,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp invested in 35 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 14,744 shares. 362 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman.

More notable recent OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OncoSec to Present at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OncoSec to Present at the 21st Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 96% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OncoSec nabs global rights to portfolio of IL-12 patents; shares up 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.59 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the company??s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer.