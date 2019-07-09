OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

We are comparing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 614.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 40.67%. 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.