OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.31 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $203.56, while its potential upside is 36.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 93.5%. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 17.3%. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.