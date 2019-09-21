OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. Its rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.