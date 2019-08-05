OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 6 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.