OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.95 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoSec Medical Incorporated and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoSec Medical Incorporated and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $18.2, while its potential upside is 90.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.