OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.48 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OncoSec Medical Incorporated and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 103.58% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 8 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.