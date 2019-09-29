OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.21M -2.32 0.00

Demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 364,308,602.42% -149.9% -115.8% Gossamer Bio Inc. 192,396,777.44% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 10 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.