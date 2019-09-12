OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.13 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.