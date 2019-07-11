OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has beta of 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.4, with potential upside of 73.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.