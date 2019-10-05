OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Since OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 369,444,583.31% -149.9% -115.8% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,821,080,602.30% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 54.7% respectively. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.