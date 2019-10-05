OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 369,444,583.31% -149.9% -115.8% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16,688,118,811.88% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. From a competition point of view, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OncoSec Medical Incorporated and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 109.53% and its consensus price target is $1.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.