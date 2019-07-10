OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.44 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 31.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.