OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Since OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2 shows that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 174.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 41.8% respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 17.3%. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Affimed N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.