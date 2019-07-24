OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

Since OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 29 15967.04 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.