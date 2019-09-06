OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparing side by side

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 17.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Competitively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.