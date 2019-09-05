OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.68 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta which is 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 111.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.