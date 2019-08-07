OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.25 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoSec Medical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 62.89% and its average target price is $127.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.