OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 22.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 326.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 32.2% respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.