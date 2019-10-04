OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 367,917,952.80% -149.9% -115.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.