OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 25.98 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.