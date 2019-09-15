OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.72 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.24 beta indicates that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was more bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.