OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoSec Medical Incorporated and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 88.19% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.