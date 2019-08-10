OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.90% -115.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s peers beat OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 4 of the 4 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.