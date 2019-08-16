OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.86 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.4, while its potential upside is 343.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.