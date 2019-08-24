OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Comparing side by side

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.78 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Incyte Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Incyte Corporation which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $88.33 consensus price target and a 7.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Incyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 94.7%. About 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.