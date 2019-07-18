OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 165.49% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has stronger performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.