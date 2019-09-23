OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.43 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.33 consensus target price and a 32.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.