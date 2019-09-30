OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 364,308,602.42% -149.9% -115.8% Akari Therapeutics Plc 462,943,522.99% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta and it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 4.9%. Insiders held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics Plc beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.