OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Since OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.