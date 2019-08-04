Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.00 N/A -4.33 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta, while its volatility is 169.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 740.16% and an $20.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 12.78% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 75.6% respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.