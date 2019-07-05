Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Since Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.42 N/A -8.08 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 621.83% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.