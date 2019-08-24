Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We are comparing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.21 N/A -4.33 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 772.34%. Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average price target of $4.83, with potential upside of 397.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sophiris Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.