Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.61 N/A -4.33 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 720.00% at a $20.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 60.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.