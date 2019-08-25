Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.21 N/A -4.33 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 38.65 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.69 and it happens to be 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 772.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.