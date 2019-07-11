Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.11 N/A -8.08 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.95 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 632.14% upside potential and an average target price of $20.5. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 90.78% and its consensus target price is $18.2. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.