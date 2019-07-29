Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.31 N/A -8.08 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 688.46% and an $20.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 117.03%. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 73.1% respectively. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 84.83% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.