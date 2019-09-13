Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.61 N/A -4.33 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20.5, and a 720.00% upside potential. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 135.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.