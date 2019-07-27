Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.55 N/A -8.08 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20.5, and a 679.47% upside potential. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average target price of $20.33, with potential upside of 36.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.