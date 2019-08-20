Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.95
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Volatility and Risk
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.69 and it happens to be 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.05 beta.
Liquidity
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 811.11% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 37.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
