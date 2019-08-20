Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.95 N/A -4.33 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.69 and it happens to be 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 811.11% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 37.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.