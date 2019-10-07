Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 4.49M -4.33 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 231,300,226.66% -301.5% -111.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 392,791,895.03% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.69 beta indicates that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.