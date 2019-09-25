Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -4.33 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.69 beta indicates that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Chiasma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, with potential upside of 1,667.24%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 109.13% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.