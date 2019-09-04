Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -4.33 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.70 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta, while its volatility is 169.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.5, and a 791.30% upside potential. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 average target price and a 71.69% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.