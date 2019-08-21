Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

This is a contrast between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.03 N/A -4.33 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 124.49 N/A -5.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.69 and its 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 799.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.5. Competitively the average price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 140.40% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 79.2%. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.