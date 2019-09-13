Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.66 N/A -4.33 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.49 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 169.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 713.49% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 21.4%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.