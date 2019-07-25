Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Reaches $2.58 After 3.00% Up Move; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. See Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research 132.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $117.0000 128.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 132.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $99 New Target: $104 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $99

14/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 12.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 80,083 shares traded or 136.69% up from the average. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 30.65% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 09/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss $24.1M; 08/03/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $4.0 MLN, COMPARED TO $21.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M; 01/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium; 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS; 06/05/2018 – DJ Onconova Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONTX); 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 08/03/2018 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Business Highlights and Full Year 2017 Financial ResultsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $15.48M company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ONTX worth $464,280 more.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $15.48 million. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

More notable recent Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Onconova Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:ONTX – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Business Highlights and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.98 EPS, up 18.33% or $0.22 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.29 actual EPS reported by Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.03% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 2.74% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 347,361 shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD)