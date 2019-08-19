Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

Since Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.10 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.69 and its 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 853.49%. Competitively the average price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $76.14, which is potential 29.82% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.